More Albertans oppose the province’s plan to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) than support it, according the results of a new survey.

The data from the Angus Reid Institute published Monday show 48 per cent of Albertans oppose the plan, compared to 36 per cent who approve of it and 17 per cent who are unsure.

Alberta’s government has proposed a referendum on its participation in the CPP, though further consultations on the move have been paused until the province receives asset transfer figures from the federal government.

A report from LifeWorks, commissioned by the Alberta government, claims the province would be entitled to $334 billion, about 53 per cent of the CPP, if it leaves the plan. This figure is disputed, however, and many experts believe the province’s entitlement would be much lower.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Finance Minister Nate Horner have said they are both open to negotiating the CPP entitlement amount.

WHAT DO CANADIANS THINK?

Angus Reid’s survey asked Canadians whether they support Alberta’s plan and if they would support a similar plan in their home provinces.

More than half of respondents in British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada said they oppose Alberta’s proposal.

Saskatchewan and Quebec, which already have provincial pension funds, showed the most support for the idea, at 31 percent and 32 per cent, respectively.

Across Canada, 57 per cent of respondents said they do not want their province to follow Alberta’s lead with its proposed exit from the CPP.

ALBERTANS CONCERNED

The survey found a significant number of Albertans are concerned that leaving the CPP will hurt their retirement plans.

The poll found 51 per cent of Albertans believe the change would leave them worse off, while 18 per cent don’t think it would make a difference and 31 per cent believe it would improve their pension.

Additionally, 48 per cent of Albertans believe leaving the national pension plan would hurt their household income, compared to 37 per cent who believe their income would improve.

METHODOLOGY

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2023, among a representative randomized sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was self-commissioned and paid for by ARI.