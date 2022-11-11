{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    1h ago

    Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q3 loss, cuts guidance for full year

    The Canadian Press

    A line of electricity towers and power cables in fields in Avoine, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron backed a EU-wide windfall tax on profits of energy companies, becoming the latest country to support the extraordinary measure to rein in the effects of a deepening crisis. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

    A line of electricity towers and power cables in fields in Avoine, France, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron backed a EU-wide windfall tax on profits of energy companies, becoming the latest country to support the extraordinary measure to rein in the effects of a deepening crisis. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. reported a $195.2-million loss in its latest quarter and cut its financial guidance for the year.

    The power utility, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it lost 29 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$27.9 million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled US$666.7 million, up from US$528.6 million a year earlier.

     

    On an adjusted basis, Algonquin says it earned 11 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 15 cents per share in its third quarter of 2021.

    In its outlook, the company says it now expects adjusted net earnings per share for 2022 in a range of 66 cents to 69 cents compared with earlier expectations for between 72 cents and 77 cents.

    Algonquin says it updated its guidance due to higher interest rates and inflation, delays in the construction and completion of some of its renewable energy projects, and anticipated delays in connection with certain rate decisions.