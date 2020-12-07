(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s National Health Service will launch what it said will be the biggest immunization campaign in its history when it starts Covid vaccinations across the country on Tuesday.

People over 80 will be at the front of the line for shots from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE early in the morning, with tens of thousands to follow in the coming days. The U.K. is the first western nation to start vaccinations, having approved the jab last week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a “huge step forward” in the fight against the coronavirus, which has infected more than 1.7 million people and killed more than 61,000 people in Britain. The U.K.’s speedy clearance of the vaccine has drawn criticism from experts in the U.S. and Europe, though domestic regulators say they’ve put safety first.

The stakes are high for Johnson’s government after missteps earlier in its handling of the pandemic, with the U.K. recording Europe’s highest death toll from the virus and reeling from the economic fallout of repeated lockdowns. Now it faces the logistical challenge of rolling out the vaccine to a country of 67 million people, amid concern that end-of-year holidays could spur a new wave of infections.

“Mass vaccination will take time, and we must remain clear-eyed about the challenges that remain,” Johnson said in a statement.

A Covid Vaccine Has Arrived. Get Ready for the Rollout

As the program ramps up in the weeks ahead, Britons should continue to follow the social distancing rules in their area, the prime minister said. Some 99% of England’s population are currently in the top two tiers of restrictions -- with many regions forced to close pubs and restaurants -- as the government attempts to curb the spread of the virus.

Fifty hospitals are initially taking part in the vaccination campaign and have started booking over-80s for shots and working with care-home providers to book their employees into vaccination clinics. Around 800,000 doses are expected to be available in the first week, with as many as 4 million available by the end of the year, according to NHS Providers, which represents hospitals.

Second Shot

Any appointments not used for these groups will be available for health-care workers at highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19, NHS England said. All those vaccinated will need a second shot 21 days after the initial jab.

A number of community-based family doctors will start vaccinations next week, before mass vaccination centers -- based in sporting venues and conference centers -- are brought online when further supplies of the vaccine become available.

Hari Shukla, 87, will be one of the first people in the world to get the vaccine at a hospital in Newcastle, northeast England, on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine,” he said in the statement. “I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.