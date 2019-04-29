Alphabet revenue misses analysts' estimates; shares fall

Alphabet Inc. first-quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates, sparking concern advertisers are shifting some spending to digital rivals. Shares of Google’s parent company fell more than 4 per cent following the results.

Sales came in at US$29.5 billion, excluding payments to distribution partners, Alphabet said in a statement on Monday. Wall Street was looking for US$30.04 billion, according to the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Google is usually the first place consumers go when searching for new products, letting the internet giant charge premium prices to retailers and other advertisers looking to reach customers online. But people have been increasingly going straight to Amazon.com Inc. to hunt for products and the e-commerce giant has been grabbing a larger share of the digital ad market, chipping away at Google’s lead.

At the same time, Google is spending heavily to moderate videos on YouTube and to build an enterprise sales team for its cloud business. The company doesn’t break out YouTube and cloud revenue, but the two are important sources of future growth. Amazon and Microsoft Corp. are well ahead of Google in the cloud market.

Net income was US$6.66 billion, or US$9.50 a share, versus US$9.4 billion, or US$13.33 a share, a year earlier, the Mountain View, California-based company said. The latest results were dented by a US$1.7 billion European Commission fine for antitrust violations. Excluding that, profit was US$11.90 a share.

First-quarter sales in Amazon’s “other” segment, which is mostly advertising, increased 34 per cent to US$2.72 billion, the online retailer said last week. The company’s digital advertising franchise has grown into the third largest in the U.S., trailing only Google and Facebook, EMarketer estimates.

Alphabet shares hit a record earlier on Monday, and closed at US$1,296.20. The stock is up 24 per cent this year.