(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing unit tapped Shannon Nash as chief financial officer, bolstering its management ranks as the business looks to expand its drone-delivery operations.

Wing, which calls itself the world’s largest residential drone delivery service, confirmed the move Thursday. Nash previously served as CFO of Reputation.com Inc., a company that helps corporate customers manage their public image.

“Shannon is a seasoned executive who has deep expertise in finance, law and global strategy, and has decades of experience helping companies grow and scale rapidly,” Wing said in a statement.

The move follows the hiring of a new chief executive officer, Adam Woodworth, who previously served as chief technology officer. For now, the company does most of its business in Australia. In the first two months of 2022, it completed over 30,000 deliveries in the country.

Wing is vying with Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Air and United Parcel Service Inc. to reinvent delivery services with flying drones. But with U.S. regulators still devising rules for the new technology, the industry is still in its early stages.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.