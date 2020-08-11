(Bloomberg) -- The recovery has stalled in major advanced economies, with some countries hitting a ceiling on activity, below their pre-crisis levels, according to Bloomberg Economics gauges that integrate high-frequency data such as credit-card use, travel and location information. Within that general trend, euro-area economies such as Germany, France, and Italy, along with Norway and Japan, are closest to their pre-pandemic readings and Spain is falling behind slightly. The U.K., U.S. and Canada are still far below their levels of activity at the start of the year.

