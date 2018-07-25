{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    9h ago

    Amazon to open fulfilment centre in Toronto area, creating 800 jobs

    The Canadian Press

    A worker sorts products at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland December 3, 2015.

    A worker sorts products at an Amazon Fulfilment Center in Wroclaw, Poland December 3, 2015, during the busy holiday shopping season. , REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

    TORONTO - Amazon will open a new fulfilment centre in Caledon, Ont. to pick, pack and ship books, electronics and toys.

    The Seattle-based e-commerce company says the centre will create more than 800 full-time jobs.

    The one-million square foot centre will be Amazon's sixth facility in Ontario and ninth in Canada.

    The centre is expected to be built by the end of 2019 and, along with its future Ottawa facility, will bring more than 1,400 jobs to the province.

    The announcement came as Amazon is hunting for a home for its second North American headquarters, dubbed HQ2.

    Toronto is the lone Canadian city still in contention to house the headquarters, whose location the company said it will announce sometime this year.
     