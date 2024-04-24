(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the struggling movie theater chain, awarded Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron compensation of $25.4 million last year, an increase of 7.2% from 2022.

Aron’s pay included a salary of $1.5 million, along equity and cash bonuses of almost $24 million, according to a filing Wednesday.

Because of AMC’s performance last year, the board and Aron agreed to a 25% cut in his pay target in 2024, the company said in February. The shares lost 85% of their value last year.

AMC is expected to report first-quarter financial results in early May, with analysts forecasting a 10% drop in revenue.

Through last weekend, domestic box-office sales are down 18% this year industrywide, according to data from Comscore Inc.

