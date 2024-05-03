(Bloomberg) -- Eutelsat is exploring options for its ground station network, including a sale, that could value the portfolio at more than €800 million ($850 million), according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with advisers to seek a buyer for the assets, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The unit is drawing interest from infrastructure investment firms, the people said.

No final decisions have been made and Paris-based Eutelsat may elect to keep the business, the people said. A representative for Eutelsat declined to comment.

The divestment would be the latest strategic move by Eutelsat under Chief Executive Officer Eva Merete Sofelde Berneke as it looks to compete with billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink network. Eutelsat completed its merger with UK-based peer OneWeb Ltd. last year. More deals in the industry have followed, including SES SA agreeing this week to buy Intelsat Holdings Sarl for $3.1 billion.

Eutelsat’s ground station network consists of antenna systems and other facilities that provide connectivity for the company’s network of satellites.

Last year, Eutelsat teamed up with telecom operator Vivacom to launch a ground station in Bulgaria. In January, the company said it’s making final preparations to launch commercial service with Saudi Telecom Co. at their Tabuk ground station in the Gulf kingdom.

