(Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s stock price doubled in premarket trading and was on course to erase its pandemic-induced slump, aided by optimism around a recent fundraising. The cinema operator is among a number of heavily shorted stocks rallying this week.

The stock was up 126% to above $11 a share as of 5:40 a.m. in New York. An opening price at that level would be the highest intraday since September 2019. AMC said Monday that $917 million in new funds would get it through the next six months as the industry battles the effects of Covid-19, which has shuttered venues around the world.

Short interest as a percentage of free float had fallen to 18% as of Jan. 25, according to data from IHS Markit, down from more than 40% in December. In London, shares of Cineworld Group Plc, another favorite among short sellers, jumped as much as 21%. The U.K. firm competes with AMC’s Odeon unit in Britain.

The move also comes as as high-profile short-seller target GameStop Corp. continues to rise.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.