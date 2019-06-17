{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    41m ago

    American Air considers ordering up to 50 of Airbus' new A321XLR jet

    Mary Schlangenstein, Bloomberg News

    American Airlines Boeing 737 Max planes

    American Airlines Group Inc. Boeing Co. 737 Max planes sit parked outside of a maintenance hangar at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 14, 2019. Bloomberg/Patrick T. Fallon

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL.O) is considering an order for as many as 50 of Airbus SE’s new long-range A321XLR jets, a person familiar with the discussions said.

    The world’s largest carrier sees the plane, which would have the longest range of Airbus’s single-aisle offerings, as a potential replacement for its aging fleet of 34 Boeing Co. 757-200 jets, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. There’s no guarantee a deal will be reached.

    Airbus detailed plans for the new XLR jet on the first day of the Paris Air Show, seeking to drum up orders for the much-anticipated jet while Boeing focuses on getting its 737 Max jet back in the air after two fatal crashes and a grounding that recently hit the three-month mark. The XLR could fly on trans-Atlantic routes and has a range of 4,700 nautical miles.

    American and Airbus declined to comment.

    Reuters reported earlier on the number of the XLR jets under discussion between the airline and the planemaker. Some of the potential purchases would be converted from existing orders for other models, Reuters said.

    American still has 100 Airbus A320-family jets on order, according to the airline’s 2018 annual report.