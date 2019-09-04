(Bloomberg) -- American Eagle Outfitters Inc. fell after posting worse-than-expected same-store sales for the second quarter, signaling even its investments in denim and lingerie can’t fend off a wider malaise in the struggling apparel sector.

Same-store sales, a crucial metric in retail, rose 2% companywide in the retailer’s most recent quarter, missing estimates from analysts, according to Consensus Metrix.

American Eagle becomes the latest U.S. apparel retailer reporting a challenging quarter. “We were disappointed to report operating results below our expectations,” Chief Executive Officer Jay Schottenstein said in a statement. He blamed the quarter’s results on underperformance in some seasonal categories and a delayed start to the back-to-school season.

Still, there were some bright spots. Aerie, the company’s booming lingerie and swimwear line, continued to post double-digit same-store sales growth. Comparable sales at the popular unit grew 16%, largely offsetting the 1% decline in the retailer’s namesake brand.

The retailer, which only gives guidance one quarter into the future, said it’s already getting better out there -- sales started to tick up at the start of the third quarter. It said it anticipates this quarter’s same-store sales will increase in the low-to-mid single digits.

Tariffs are becoming more of a reality for retailers trying to navigate President Donald Trump’s trade war with China. Retailers are pushing to reduce their dependence on suppliers in China, though investors waiting for more from the company will have to wait for the conference call.

The shares fell as much as 6.3% in New York. They had declined 16% this year through Tuesday’s close.

