U.S. citizen Michael Nguyen, sentenced to 12 years in jail in 2019 after he was convicted of trying to overthrow Vietnam’s government, has departed the country, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi.

“We confirm that Michael Nguyen departed Vietnam on October 21,” Rachael Chen, spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi, said in a statement. “We welcome his release on humanitarian grounds. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we don’t have anything else to share.”

Vietnam’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nguyen returned to his home in California, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified family spokesman.

