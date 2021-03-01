AMLO to Ask Biden for Help Getting Covid-19 Vaccines to Mexico

(Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will ask U.S. counterpart Joe Biden for help getting vaccines when the two leaders speak on Monday afternoon.

“We want a response to a petition we have already made, and if President Biden considers it he can give us a response on vaccines during the conversation,” Lopez Obrador said at his daily press conference.

Lopez Obrador said he broached the topic the last time they spoke, but didn’t elaborate on exactly what they discussed.

Mexico has led pleas for vaccines to be shared more equally around the world, calling on rich nations to avoid hoarding shots. Mexico has suffered the third-most coronavirus deaths of any country in the world, but so far vaccinated less than 2% of the population.

The White House has said it will explore how to share any surplus doses abroad, but that its priority is vaccinating Americans. The U.S. has ordered enough doses to vaccinate at least 400 million people, more than its population. It is set to receive those doses by the end of July, according to company delivery estimates.

“We recognize, and the President feels, that it is vital and essential to ensure that as many people around the world are vaccinated. That will keep everybody safer. But his first priority is ensuring vaccines are in the arms of Americans,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Feb. 12.

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, also said he will push to include Mexican professionals in a guest-worker program he plans to propose to Biden.

