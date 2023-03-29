(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam is targeting young British men in a “Stay Away” campaign aimed at keeping rowdy visitors from descending upon the city.

The online effort launched this week by Amsterdam city authorities, which initially targets British men between the ages of 18 and 35, will be broadened over the year to potential “nuisance visitors” from European Union countries, the municipality said in a statement.

The discouragement campaign is an attempt by the Dutch city, famed for its red light district and coffee shops that sell marijuana, to crack down on the wrong kind of mass tourism. It is part of a larger package of measures adopted by the city council, with Amsterdam also seeking to ban outdoor marijuana smoking in the red light district. The city is also considering a new location for an erotic center away from the district.

“Amsterdam is a metropole and crowds and bustle are inherent features, but to keep our city liveable we now have to choose for restriction instead of irresponsible growth,” Amsterdam’s deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said in the statement, adding that the city is taking more measures against excessive tourism then other large metropolitan areas in Europe.r

Amsterdam attracts more than 1 million tourists on average each month, surpassing its population of just over 800,000. Sex workers in brothel windows in small alleys like Stoofsteeg in the red light district draw hordes of tourists who come there to gawk at them. Coffee shops on historic plazas like Rembrandtplein and Leidseplein get visitors lured by the cannabis they sell.

The city is now making a concerted effort to keep away tourists who want to visit Amsterdam to “go wild.”

Tourists who use search terms online such as “stag party Amsterdam,” “cheap hotel Amsterdam” or “pub crawl Amsterdam” will be met with advertisements that show videos warning them of risks associated with excessive drinking and drug use such as fines, a criminal record or hospitalization.

“Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause nuisance,” Mbarki said. “In that case we as a city will say: rather not, stay away.”

