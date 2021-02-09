Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING:

      LYFT Q4 REVENUE US$569.9M VS EST US$561.2M

    • BREAKING:

      LYFT Q4 ADJUSTED NET LOSS US$185.3M VS EST US$224.7M

    • BREAKING:

      TWITTER Q4 AD REVENUE US$1.16B VS EST US$1.05B

    • BREAKING:

      TWITTER WARNS OF CHALLENGES IN GROWING USERBASE THIS YEAR

    • BREAKING:

      TWITTER Q4 AVERAGE MONITIZABLE DAILY ACTIVE USERS 192M VS EST 193.5M

    • BREAKING:

      TWITTER Q4 ADJUSTED EBITDA US$508.8M VS EST US$420.7M

    • BREAKING:

      TWITTER Q4 REVENUE US$1.29B VS EST US$1.19B

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    46m ago

    Apple more than doubled road tests of autonomous cars in 2020

    Mark Gurman and David Welch, Bloomberg News

    Notable Calls: Boeing, Apple and Stelco Holdings

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Apple Inc. more than doubled road testing of its self-driving cars in 2020 as its autonomous technology improved, according to a report filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

    The company’s cars drove 18,805 miles last year, up from 7,544 miles in 2019. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also reported 130 disengagements, the number of times a human driver had to take over, up from 64. That resulted in a disengagement every 145 miles, compared with every 118 miles in 2019. That suggests Apple’s self-driving technology improved in these test settings.

    Still, the test miles in 2020 lag the almost 80,000 miles Apple said its cars drove in 2018. That year, the company reported a disengagement about every mile, according to California DMV data.

    Apple has ramped up work recently on an autonomous electric car to compete with Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and others. The company has hundreds of engineers working on an underlying self-driving system and a subset of its car team is focusing on an actual consumer vehicle.

    The company likely won’t launch a car for at least five years, Bloomberg News reported, though it has hired several former Tesla executives to work on parts such as drive trains and car interiors and exteriors. Last year, it hired Tesla’s former self-driving chief, and in 2018 recruited former Tesla Chief Engineer Doug Field to run its own efforts. Late last year, Apple appointed machine learning chief John Giannandrea to oversee the project.

    FAANG stocks