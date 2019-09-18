Apple's top communications chief steps down in third executive exit

Apple Inc.’s top communications executive Steve Dowling is leaving the company.

Dowling, vice president of communications and head of public relations, has worked at Apple for 16 years and been in his role since 2014. He has been responsible for Apple’s messaging to the press, iPhone launch events and internal communications for much of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook’s tenure. Recode earlier reported Dowling’s departure.

“Following another successful product launch, he has decided to leave Apple to spend some much deserved time with his family,” Apple said Wednesday in a statement. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will serve the company well into the future. We’re grateful to him for all that he’s given to Apple and wish him the best.”

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller, known for leading the company’s secretive culture and directing product features, will take over, Apple said. Dowling’s departure marks at least the third well-known executive to leave this year, following former senior vice president of retail Angela Ahrendts and design chief Jony Ive.