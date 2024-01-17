(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. isn’t planning to launch an app for Apple Inc.’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, marking a high-profile snub of the new technology by the world’s biggest video subscription service.

Rather than designing a Vision Pro app — or even just supporting its existing iPad app on the platform — Netflix is essentially taking a pass. The company, which competes with Apple in streaming, said in a statement that users interested in watching its content on the device can do so from the web.

It’s a sizable omission for the $3,499 headset, which debuts on Feb. 2. Apple is banking on entertainment content to help market the nascent and pricey technology, and Netflix is a must-have streaming service for many consumers. Netflix also offers apps for Apple’s other devices, including the iPhone and iPad, though it doesn’t participate in the company’s TV app.

The Vision Pro will run two main types of apps: new software written specifically for the device’s interface or existing iPad applications. Apple has sought to make it easy to transfer developers’ current iPad apps over to the new platform, aiming to quickly amass a wide range of Vision Pro software.

The fact that Netflix isn’t even willing to support the iPad approach suggests that it’s taking a wait-and-see stance with the headset. It’s also a bit of a reversal for the company, which said in July that it would support its iPad app on the Vision Pro. Even then, though, Netflix didn’t plan to release software specifically for the headset’s operating system, visionOS.

“Our members will be able to enjoy Netflix on the web browser on the Vision Pro, similar to how our members can enjoy Netflix on Macs,” Los Gatos, California-based Netflix said in the statement. Apple declined to comment.

In contrast with its Vision Pro strategy, Netflix did develop an app for Meta Platforms Inc.’s Quest headsets, though it hasn’t been updated in years.

The approach means it will be harder for users to access Netflix on the Vision Pro. And they won’t be able to download Netflix content to watch offline, potentially making it more of a pain to use on an airplane.

The lack of an app also means Netflix watchers won’t have access to custom environments for streaming. That means Netflix can’t create specialized immersive backdrops for its users to watch videos in.

While Netflix and Apple don’t compete in TV hardware, they’re both currently vying for subscribers in the streaming industry. Apple is a small player in this category, with less than 10% of the US market. But it’s been gathering award wins in the space, and the two companies compete over talent and production deals. It’s plausible Netflix doesn’t want to help boost a rival by giving it a key app for its upcoming launch.

Apple has been marketing the Vision Pro as an entertainment device in the run-up to preorders beginning on Friday. The Cupertino, California-based company said earlier this week that the headset would have many entertainment options beyond its own TV+ service. That includes programming from Disney+, Max, Peacock, ESPN and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

(Updates with more details on Netflix-Apple relationship starting in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.