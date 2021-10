Aramco Says Gas Crisis Raises Oil Use by 500,000 Barrels a Day

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest oil company said the global natural-gas crisis has boosted demand for crude by 500,000 barrels a day.

The comments from Saudi Aramco’s Chief Executive Office Amin Nasser came with Brent oil futures trading at almost $81 a barrel, their highest level since 2018. He spoke Monday during an Energy Intelligence forum.

