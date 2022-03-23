(Bloomberg) -- Ardian SAS is considering options for Dedalus, including a sale that could value the Italian health-care software provider at more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The Paris-based private equity firm is working with financial advisers as it explores options to exit its controlling stake in Dedalus, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The business is likely to draw interest from financial investors, as well as strategic bidders keen to gain exposure in the sector, the people said. Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they’ll lead to a sale, according to the people. A representative for Ardian declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Dedalus couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Dedalus provides information and clinical and administrative software to hospitals, clinics and laboratories in 40 countries. The company has expanded rapidly through acquisitions since being bought by Ardian in 2016. Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority took a minority stake in Dedalus for an undisclosed amount last year.

Private equity firms and other financial investors have been very active in the health-care sector throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. They were involved in acquisitions of health-care companies valued at $148 billion last year, almost double the previous annual record, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

With more than $125 billion under management, mid-market specialist Ardian is one of Europe’s largest houses investing across private equity, growth and debt strategies. The buyout firm has begun internal preparations for a possible initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported last year.

