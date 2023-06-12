​Are cybersecurity stocks positioned to rise? Here’s what one analyst says Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Demand for cybersecurity remains front and centre for companies looking to keep up in the tech era, which is why one analyst says she is bullish on stocks within the sector.



Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Monday, Catharine Trebnick, senior research analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said some cybersecurity stocks have room to grow beyond 20 per cent as large deals come together within the industry and demand for these products remain strong.



“From talking to chief investment officers it (cybersecurity) still remains a top spending category,” she said.



She likes Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) as her top three picks in cybersecurity.



Trebnick, her family, her firm and her investment banking clients do not own any shares mentioned above.



