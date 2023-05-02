Here are three undervalued Canadian stocks according to David Sekera

Some Canadian equities are being undervalued by investors, and one investment professional has zeroed in on which stocks might have the most upside potential.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg’s Amber Kanwar on Tuesday, David Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist at Morningstar Research, said businesses who are well diversified and preparing for the green energy transition stand to reward investors in the years ahead.

“We’re looking for those companies that we think over the course of their lifetime are going to generate excess returns,” he said.

Sekera recommended Lithium Corporation of America (LAC), Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO) and Magna International Inc. (MG) as his top three undervalued Canadian stock picks.

He, his family members, his investment banking clients and his firm do not own any of the stocks mentioned above.

