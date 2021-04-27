(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set for a muted open as investors consider a raft of earnings from U.S. technology heavyweights. The dollar rose with Treasury yields.

Futures were flat in Japan and rose in Australia and Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Alphabet Inc. shares rallied in postmarket trade on stronger-than-expected quarterly sales. The S&P 500 Index closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day.

Bond declined, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yields advancing back above 1.6% as the Federal Reserve holds its policy meeting.

Markets have had a subdued reaction to a generally strong earnings season so far, with investors setting a high bar for incentives to push stocks higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. Investors are also awaiting updates on plans for government and central bank stimulus, with the Fed delivering its policy statement Wednesday and U.S. President Joe Biden set to address to a joint session of Congress.

“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.

Elsewhere, the Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day, with copper gaining on the prospects of a large U.S. infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond the near-term setbacks to demand from India’s Covid-19 surge.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose

Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The yen was at 108.70 per dollar after falling 0.6%

The offshore yuan was at 6.4802 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.2090

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 1.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $62.94 a barrel

Gold was at $1,776.67 an ounce

