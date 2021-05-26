(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a steady open Thursday after gains in U.S. shares tied to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The dollar climbed with Treasury yields.

Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity futures were little changed. In the U.S., small-caps surged, while energy producers and retailers helped the S&P 500 to a more modest increase. Banks advanced after the chief executives from the largest lenders testified before Congress.

Oil was steady above $66 a barrel as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Gold slipped from a four-month high.

The dollar rose for the first time this week amid short covering as investors rebalance their portfolios ahead of month end. Bitcoin retreated back below $40,000.

Traders continue to weigh the threat that price pressures may pose to the loose monetary policy stoking the economic recovery and supporting financial markets. Stocks remain near all-time highs and Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they expect a transitory rather than more serious run-up in inflation. Interest-rate volatility has been sliding and Treasury yields are well below this year’s highs.

“Investors appear to be giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt with their transitory inflation forecast, but we suspect the window of confidence could close without supporting evidence in coming months,” said Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co.. He expects economic uncertainty and volatility will likely remain high as traders await clarity on inflation trends and tapering prospects.

Here are some events this week:

U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures were flat

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were steady

Currencies

The yen was at 109.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3813 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was at $1.2193

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $66.21 a barrel

Gold was at $1,896.76 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.