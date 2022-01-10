23m ago
Asia Stocks May Benefit From Late U.S. Rebound: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked set to slip Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed lower for a fifth session though a late U.S. rebound may tame losses.
Futures pointed to a modest decline in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan, which reopens after a holiday. The S&P 500 posted its longest losing streak since September, though dip buyers emerged to wipe out almost all its losses after sinking 2%. The Nasdaq 100 ended in the green after sliding as much as 2.7%.
The U.S. Treasury curve flattened as short-dated yields rose sharply with market-implied odds of a March rate hike edging higher. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted four hikes this year, beginning that month. The dollar rose.
A key measure of U.S. inflation -- set to be released Wednesday -- is anticipated to have increased further in December, putting additional pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.
Investors are mulling the impact of a withdrawal of unprecedented stimulus and the spread of omicron virus that continues to pressure already buckling supply chains and add to inflationary pressures. A drop in liquidity has sparked a rotation out of pricey growth stocks into laggard value names.
“We think eventually this market will shift back towards growth, but we still got some wood to chop there; the valuations haven’t corrected,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a repricing, it’s painful, it has a little bit more ways to go.”
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was expanding at a fast pace and the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched. In remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing, he also cautioned that post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion.
Helping sentiment, New York’s virus infections may have reached a peak, about a month after the first case of the omicron variant was identified there.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovered to around $42,000 after dipping below $40,000, putting it on track for its worst start to a year since the earliest days of digital currencies. Oil slipped.
Here are some key events this week:
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.
- Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak on Tuesday.
- EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.
- China PPI, CPI on Wednesday.
- U.S. CPI, Fed Beige Book on Wednesday.
- U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday.
- U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair on Thursday.
- Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speak on Thursday.
- Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.
- Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.
- U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.1%
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%
- Nikkei 225 futures fell 1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.6%
- Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4% earlier
Currencies
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 115.22 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was at 6.3809 per dollar
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1329
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.75%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $78.39 a barrel
- Gold rose 0.3% to $1,801.83 an ounce
