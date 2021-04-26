(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a muted open Tuesday as the earnings season unfolds and amid expectations the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative at its meeting this week despite robust growth. Treasuries and the dollar were steady.

Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were little changed. The S&P 500 Index notched another record high amid solid corporate earnings, with most of the main 11 industry groups gaining. European stocks advanced.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered around its 50-day moving average, well below last month’s peaks. Copper, seen as a barometer of growth, surged to the highest in almost a decade.

While emerging economies from India to Brazil are grappling with a Covid-19 surge or renewed curbs, the developed world is on a firmer recovery path with a faster pace of vaccinations. U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to 6.8% annualized in the first quarter, and robust consumer demand. These reports aren’t shifting the central bank’s highly accommodative stance, with the Fed expected to keep rates on hold and asset purchases unchanged at this week’s meeting.

“No actual changes in policy are expected and Chairman Powell would, no doubt, prefer that markets also assume no change in Fed thinking,” David Kelly, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note. “However, it is hard to see how the Fed can ignore further stock market gains and recent much stronger-than-expected readings. Consequently, some upgrade to their description of current economic activity seems likely.”

More than three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Amazon Inc., Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. are due to report this week.

Elsewhere, oil retreated amid concerns about weakening demand from India after the nation reported a million new coronavirus cases in three days.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Bloomberg Live hosts the Bloomberg Green Summit Monday through April 27

Bank of Japan rate decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures were flat

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The yen was at 108.08 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4729

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.2087

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $61.91 a barrel

Gold was at $1,781.40 an ounce

