(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for modest gains after U.S. equities edged higher as investors awaited a deluge of earnings news. Oil jumped after the White House said it will scrap waivers that allow the purchase of some Iranian crude.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia as traders in Sydney and Hong Kong return from the Easter break. Volumes are likely to remain thin ahead of a Japanese holiday throughout all of next week. The S&P 500 Index closed about 1 percent below its all-time high. The dollar was steady and 10-year Treasury yields gained.

Traders have a week full of company earnings releases to look forward to, in particular from major technology firms. They’ll also be focused on the U.S. economy, with first-quarter gross domestic product data due Friday. With corporate reporting season in full flow, investors are looking for clues as to whether the dovish policy pivot from the world’s central banks can shore up global growth enough to outweigh any deterioration in earnings.

Elsewhere, crude prices in London hit their highest in half a year Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump surprised investors by announcing the end of waivers that let some countries buy Iranian crude. The Easter holiday weekend shut trading in much of Europe.

Here are some notable events coming up:

A Who’s Who of the tech world reports this week, with Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft and Tesla among the heavy hitters on tap. European bank earnings kick into full gear with reports from Deutsche Bank, UBS, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Swedbank.

The Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada, Bank of Russia, Sweden’s Riksbank and Bank of Indonesia set monetary policy.

Germany’s IFO data is released Wednesday.

Japan’s Shinzo Abe meets leaders of the European Union Thursday before flying to the U.S. for a summit with President Donald Trump.

The initial print on first-quarter U.S. GDP Friday will be closely watched for clues as to how the economy responded to the government shutdown and fallout from the fourth-quarter market rout.

These are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.5 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent at the close of trading in New York.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 111.94 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was stable at 6.7120 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro traded at $1.1259.

The pound was steady at $1.2982.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.59 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 2.5 percent to $65.68 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at $1,274.92 an ounce.

Copper sank 0.5 percent to $2.9115 a pound.

