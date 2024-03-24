44m ago
Asian Shares Look Mixed Ahead of Busy Data Week: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were primed for a mixed start on Monday as investors look ahead to a busy week of economic data including the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.
Shares in Australia opened 0.6% higher while equity futures pointed to declines in Japan. The moves follow a muted end to the week on Wall Street with the S&P 500 falling 0.1% and the Nasdaq rising by the same margin. US futures were little changed Monday.
Australian and New Zealand bonds rose in early trading, echoing moves in Treasuries Friday when the 10-year yield fell seven basis points to just below 4.2%.
The yen inched higher Monday after Japan’s top currency official warned about excessive currency speculation. The dollar clung to its recent rally. Other major currencies were little changed after an index of the greenback ended the week at the highest level in more than a month — and close to its 2024 high.
The gains for the dollar reflect a shift in investor thinking about the world’s reserve currency. At the start of the year, many expected the dollar to weaken against its peers as the Fed edged closer to rate cuts. Now, the prospect that other developed market central banks will also cut has rekindled the currency’s appeal.
“Tightening usually causes recessions when it triggers financial crises that turn into credit crunches,” said Ed Yardeni, president of his eponymous research firm, said in a Monday note. “That sequence of events is unlikely now,” he said, citing the Fed’s use of emergency liquidity measures to address crises, such as the stress in the US banking system in March last year.
Investors will be keenly focused on a slew of inflation data around the world this week. That includes the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, due Friday, that’s expected to show price increases remained uncomfortably high in February. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which excludes food and energy costs, is seen rising 0.3% on the heels of its biggest monthly increase in a year.
Inflation readings are also due in Australia, France, Italy and Spain later this week, offering clarity on rising prices as investors begin to position for rate cuts.
Forecasts for Fed cuts have spurred renewed interest in the so-called bond steepener trade, where investors load up on short-dated US bonds that offer attractive short-term price appreciation as rates fall.
In Asia, data due Monday includes Bank of Japan meeting minutes, Malaysia and Singapore inflation data, and Taiwan industrial output. Markets are closed in India.
In other moves, West Texas Intermediate rose to trade above $80 a barrel and gold edged higher to around $2,168 per ounce. Bitcoin was slightly higher at around $66,500.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, Monday
- Bank of Japan issues minute of January policy meeting, Monday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speak, Monday
- Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday
- Spain GDP, Tuesday
- Hungary interest rate decision, Tuesday
- ECB chief economist Philip Lane appearance, Tuesday
- Australia CPI, Wednesday
- China industrial profits, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- Russia industrial production, Wednesday
- South Africa interest rate decision, Wednesday
- Sweden interest rate decision, Wednesday
- Bank of Japan board member Noaki Tamura speaks, Wednesday
- Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday
- ECB executive board members Frank Elderson, Piero Cipollone speak, Wednesday
- Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday
- Australia retail sales, private credit, Thursday
- Brazil unemployment, Thursday
- Chile unemployment, industrial production, Thursday
- Czech Republic GDP, Thursday
- Germany unemployment, Thursday
- Sri Lanka trade, CPI, Thursday
- UK GDP revision, Thursday
- US consumer sentiment, jobless claims, GDP, Thursday
- French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Brazil, Thursday
- Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of Good Friday holiday, Friday
- Vietnam CPI, industrial production, retail sales, trade, Friday
- France CPI, Friday
- Italy CPI, Friday
- Poland CPI, Friday
- Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday
- South Africa trade balance, Friday
- South Korea industrial production, Friday
- Thailand trade, Friday
- US personal income and spending, wholesale inventories, Friday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in a livestreamed discussion
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0808
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.16 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2777 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $67,319.04
- Ether rose 1.3% to $3,457.78
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.00%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.84 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,167.86 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.