(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were primed for a mixed start on Monday as investors look ahead to a busy week of economic data including the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

Shares in Australia opened 0.6% higher while equity futures pointed to declines in Japan. The moves follow a muted end to the week on Wall Street with the S&P 500 falling 0.1% and the Nasdaq rising by the same margin. US futures were little changed Monday.

Australian and New Zealand bonds rose in early trading, echoing moves in Treasuries Friday when the 10-year yield fell seven basis points to just below 4.2%.

The yen inched higher Monday after Japan’s top currency official warned about excessive currency speculation. The dollar clung to its recent rally. Other major currencies were little changed after an index of the greenback ended the week at the highest level in more than a month — and close to its 2024 high.

The gains for the dollar reflect a shift in investor thinking about the world’s reserve currency. At the start of the year, many expected the dollar to weaken against its peers as the Fed edged closer to rate cuts. Now, the prospect that other developed market central banks will also cut has rekindled the currency’s appeal.

“Tightening usually causes recessions when it triggers financial crises that turn into credit crunches,” said Ed Yardeni, president of his eponymous research firm, said in a Monday note. “That sequence of events is unlikely now,” he said, citing the Fed’s use of emergency liquidity measures to address crises, such as the stress in the US banking system in March last year.

Investors will be keenly focused on a slew of inflation data around the world this week. That includes the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, due Friday, that’s expected to show price increases remained uncomfortably high in February. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which excludes food and energy costs, is seen rising 0.3% on the heels of its biggest monthly increase in a year.

Inflation readings are also due in Australia, France, Italy and Spain later this week, offering clarity on rising prices as investors begin to position for rate cuts.

Forecasts for Fed cuts have spurred renewed interest in the so-called bond steepener trade, where investors load up on short-dated US bonds that offer attractive short-term price appreciation as rates fall.

In Asia, data due Monday includes Bank of Japan meeting minutes, Malaysia and Singapore inflation data, and Taiwan industrial output. Markets are closed in India.

In other moves, West Texas Intermediate rose to trade above $80 a barrel and gold edged higher to around $2,168 per ounce. Bitcoin was slightly higher at around $66,500.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Monday

Bank of Japan issues minute of January policy meeting, Monday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speak, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

Spain GDP, Tuesday

Hungary interest rate decision, Tuesday

ECB chief economist Philip Lane appearance, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Wednesday

Russia industrial production, Wednesday

South Africa interest rate decision, Wednesday

Sweden interest rate decision, Wednesday

Bank of Japan board member Noaki Tamura speaks, Wednesday

Bank of England issues financial policy committee minutes, Wednesday

ECB executive board members Frank Elderson, Piero Cipollone speak, Wednesday

Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

Australia retail sales, private credit, Thursday

Brazil unemployment, Thursday

Chile unemployment, industrial production, Thursday

Czech Republic GDP, Thursday

Germany unemployment, Thursday

Sri Lanka trade, CPI, Thursday

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US consumer sentiment, jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Brazil, Thursday

Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of Good Friday holiday, Friday

Vietnam CPI, industrial production, retail sales, trade, Friday

France CPI, Friday

Italy CPI, Friday

Poland CPI, Friday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

South Africa trade balance, Friday

South Korea industrial production, Friday

Thailand trade, Friday

US personal income and spending, wholesale inventories, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in a livestreamed discussion

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0808

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 151.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2777 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.8% to $67,319.04

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,457.78

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $80.84 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,167.86 an ounce

