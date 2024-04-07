(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed gains on Wall Street after better-than-expected US payrolls data on Friday. Oil fell as Israel said it would pull some troops out from Gaza.

Benchmark equity indexes advanced in Japan while futures in Hong Kong pointed to gains. Futures for US stocks edged higher after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes climbed more than 1% on Friday. China’s financial markets reopen after a two-day holiday.

Treasuries ticked lower as traders dialed back the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year following the US jobs numbers. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8% in March, wages grew at a solid clip, and workforce participation rose, underscoring the strength of a labor market.

“Reasons to dismiss the employment data are becoming thinner” and lends support to the re-acceleration hypothesis, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The economy is still growing faster than what the Fed regards as the long-term non-inflation pace.”

Oil retreated more than 1% as traders monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israeli said on Sunday the country is removing some troops from southern Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said victory was within reach. Still, Iran continued to prepare a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria, while Hezbollah warned that it’s ready for war.

In Asia, traders will be keeping a closer eye than usual on China’s daily yuan reference rate as markets reopen from a holiday. Investors will be looking for signs of official pushback after the currency weakened toward a no-go area last week. The fixing may signal whether Beijing will support the currency more vigorously or allow a moderate depreciation.

What China “discovered is that there was a heck of a lot more depreciation and selling pressure under the surface than they probably anticipated,” said Richard Franulovich head of foreign-exchange strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is what happens periodically when you have a managed currency.”

The focus will soon shift to US March inflation data due mid-week. Prices may stay above the Fed’s target band, as first quarter corporate earnings season gears up with results from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. due on Friday.

Stock bulls are starting to hedge their exposures as Fed rate cuts are pared and questions over how far the rally may go. Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, touched the highest since November last week as the benchmark S&P 500 Index suffered its first weekly loss in three weeks.

Elsewhere, New Zealand’s central bank, the first to hike in the post-Covid tightening cycle, is expected to push back against easing bets when it delivers it decision this week. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is likely to keep its key rate unchanged as traders eye rate cuts within months. Minutes of the last meeting suggested a June easing is likely, while Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras last month said four cuts are possible this year.

“We have quite likely witnessed the opening act in what may turn out to be a new era for monetary policy in which the ECB will take the lead,” said Erik F Nielsen, chief economics advisor at UniCredit Group. “Based on existing economic data, i.e. if purely ‘data dependent’, the Fed could easily end up cutting rates only once this year, if at all, while – if purely ‘forward-looking’ - the ECB could easily justify four (if not five) rate cuts this year.”

In the corporate world, Shimao Group says China Construction Bank (Asia) filed a winding-up petition against the company in Hong Kong on April 5, according to an HKEX filing.

Elsewhere, gold declined after surging to record prices last week.

Key events this week:

Philippines rate decision, Monday

Israel rate decision, Monday

Germany industrial production, Monday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng, Monday

Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

South Korean parliamentary elections, Wednesday

Brazil CPI, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, wholesale inventories, CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams, Boston Fed President Susan Collins speak, Thursday

Japan industrial production, Friday

China trade, Friday

South Korea jobless rate, rate decision, Friday

Germany CPI, France CPI, Spain CPI, Friday

Argentina CPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:06 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0824

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2536 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6562

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $69,224.01

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,444

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.785%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $85.68 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,310.33 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.