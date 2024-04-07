There's more downside risk than upside opportunities in the oil market right now: energy trader

Oil declined from a five-month high after Israel said it would remove some troops from Gaza, helping to cool some of the previous week’s geopolitics-led gains.

Brent futures tumbled by as much as 2.6 per cent before clawing back some losses to trade near US$90 a barrel. Oil has rallied recently on escalating tensions in the Middle East and supply shocks, raising the prospect of the global benchmark reaching triple figures. Trading of call options that profit from higher prices was the second-busiest on record on Friday.

Israel said on Sunday that the country is pulling some troops from southern Gaza, with the forces recuperating and preparing for future operations, including an offensive on Rafah. Iran is also preparing a response to a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria.

“The market has come under some downward pressure in early morning trading today,” ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a report. “Any premium priced into the market will eventually erode in the absence of any escalation.”

Crude posted a fourth weekly gain on Friday, the best run since August, but the rally has faced some technical resistance. Brent surged into overbought territory last week on the 14-day relative strength index, adding short-term headwinds to the benchmark, and remains near that level.

Still, the broader outlook is indicative of rising prices. Timespreads are strong, volatility has recovered, and funds are going long on crude. Bullish oil call options — which profit when prices gain — are still trading at a premium to oppositely bearish puts.

The geopolitical issues have added to a market that has been grappling with robust demand and patches of supply issues. Over the weekend, there was a fire at one of Mexico’s oil platforms, killing one person and injuring nine. The country already had planned to reduce some of its crude exports in the coming months.

