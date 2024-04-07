16h ago
Markets today: Bond yields hit 2024 highs with inflation in focus
The world’s biggest bond market kicked off the week on the back foot as geopolitical pressures abated and traders positioned for this week’s key inflation data.
Treasuries fell across the curve, with 10-year yields hitting the highest levels since November and coming within a striking distance of the 4.5 per cent level that some investors are watching as a threshold that could determine whether rates will revisit last year’s highs. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favoring just two reductions.
US policymakers will see fresh figures on consumer and producer prices this week, followed by the March reading of their preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — before their April 30-May 1 meeting.
“This week’s CPI update will offer investors a key piece to the policy puzzle though we’re doubtful the information will be sufficient to convincingly resolve the ongoing debate around the timing of rate cuts in 2024,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The S&P 500 fluctuated.
Corporate Highlights:
Shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies rose as Bitcoin topped the US$71,000 mark, with the largest cryptocurrency extending gains for a third consecutive session.
The US plans to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. $6.6 billion in grants and as much as US$5 billion in loans to help the world’s top chipmaker build factories in Arizona, expanding President Joe Biden’s effort to boost domestic production of critical technology.
Tesla Inc. plans to unveil its long-promised robotaxi later this year as the carmaker struggles with weak sales and competition from cheap Chinese electric vehicles.
Spirit Airlines Inc. announced an extensive cost-cutting program, less than three months after its proposed combination with JetBlue Airways Corp. fell through because of antitrust concerns.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is cutting prices for cloud customers from the US to Singapore by as much as 59 per cent, mirroring deep discounts at home as the once high-flying division struggles to fend off rivals and revive growth.
Key events this week:
- China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday
- Japan PPI, Wednesday
- Canada rate decision, Wednesday
- US FOMC minutes, wholesale inventories, CPI, Wednesday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday
- China trade, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0842
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2640
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 151.81 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 4 per cent to $72,057.59
- Ether rose 7.5 per cent to $3,655.24
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.44 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.10 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to $86.81 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,332.19 an ounce
