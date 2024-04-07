The world’s biggest bond market kicked off the week on the back foot as geopolitical pressures abated and traders positioned for this week’s key inflation data.

Treasuries fell across the curve, with 10-year yields hitting the highest levels since November and coming within a striking distance of the 4.5 per cent level that some investors are watching as a threshold that could determine whether rates will revisit last year’s highs. Traders’ conviction on three quarter-point rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year is quickly dissipating, with markets now favoring just two reductions.

US policymakers will see fresh figures on consumer and producer prices this week, followed by the March reading of their preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — before their April 30-May 1 meeting.

“This week’s CPI update will offer investors a key piece to the policy puzzle though we’re doubtful the information will be sufficient to convincingly resolve the ongoing debate around the timing of rate cuts in 2024,” said Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The S&P 500 fluctuated.

Corporate Highlights:

Shares in cryptocurrency-linked companies rose as Bitcoin topped the US$71,000 mark, with the largest cryptocurrency extending gains for a third consecutive session.

The US plans to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. $6.6 billion in grants and as much as US$5 billion in loans to help the world’s top chipmaker build factories in Arizona, expanding President Joe Biden’s effort to boost domestic production of critical technology.

Tesla Inc. plans to unveil its long-promised robotaxi later this year as the carmaker struggles with weak sales and competition from cheap Chinese electric vehicles.

Spirit Airlines Inc. announced an extensive cost-cutting program, less than three months after its proposed combination with JetBlue Airways Corp. fell through because of antitrust concerns.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is cutting prices for cloud customers from the US to Singapore by as much as 59 per cent, mirroring deep discounts at home as the once high-flying division struggles to fend off rivals and revive growth.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, wholesale inventories, CPI, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks, Thursday

China trade, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0842

The British pound was little changed at $1.2640

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 151.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4 per cent to $72,057.59

Ether rose 7.5 per cent to $3,655.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.43 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.44 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.10 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1 per cent to $86.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,332.19 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.