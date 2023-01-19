(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia eked out small gains on Friday after US benchmarks declined for a third day as risks from rising interest rates to economic growth and earnings kept sentiment in check.

Australian and South Korea equities edged higher, along with US futures, while Japanese shares fluctuated and contracts for Hong Kong rose. That came as the selloff on Wall Street showed some signs of easing, with the S&P 500 ending down 0.8% Thursday, less than the 1.6% slide a day earlier.

Commodities and stocks in Asia have shrugged off some of the bearish news this week out of the US as traders bet on China’s economic revival. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its estimate for the nation’s oil demand growth and said it’s reopening sooner and more rapidly than the bank originally expected.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard, considered a dove, said Thursday rates will need to stay elevated for a period to further cool inflation. She didn’t state a preference for whether the Fed should downshift hikes at its next meeting or what peak rate she envisioned this year.

Her comments came a day after Fed hawks called for boosting rates, with St. Louis Fed President James Bullard penciling in a forecast for a rate range of 5.25% to 5.5% by the end of this year. The current range is 4.25% to 4.5%.

Treasuries were little changed at the open in Asia after staying lower throughout the US session, mirroring moves in German bunds after the head of the European Central Bank reaffirmed her aggressive stance. Australian 10-year yields were up seven basis points early on Friday.

The yen held little changed near 128 per dollar after data showed Japan’s inflation rose to 4% for the first time in more than four decades. The figure was in line with estimates.

Adding to the somber mood in the US, the federal debt limit was hit and the Treasury Department began the use of special measures to avoid defaulting on any payments.

Read more: Treasury Starts Maneuvering Funds to Avoid Breaching Debt Limit

Data were mixed, with new US home construction declining for a fourth-straight month in December. Applications for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, sliding to the lowest level since September and underscoring a strong jobs market. That followed figures a day earlier showing producer prices and retail sales fell, while business equipment production slumped.

Key events on Friday:

China loan prime rates, Friday

US existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:24 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Currencies

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,225.39

The euro was little changed at $1.0839

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 128.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7648 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6919

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.40%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.39%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $80.77 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Stephen Kirkland.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.