(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for modest gains Tuesday as U.S. equities rallied to records after President Donald Trump backed away from earlier threats and signed a coronavirus aid package. The dollar strengthened.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite touched all-time highs following Trump’s surprise approval of the combined $2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding package. Germany’s DAX Index also rose to a record. Treasuries retreated.

Elsewhere, crude oil slipped as investors focused on looming new supply from OPEC+. Bitcoin fell back after a rally over the holiday pushed it past $28,000 for the first time. The pound dropped.

Investors are cheering the U.S. aid package, restoring some of the optimism that drove global stocks to a record this month even as the pandemic escalates. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its first-quarter U.S. economic growth forecast because of the measure.

“Where we are right now in the equity market is somewhat of a sweet spot,” Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio manager at Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ve got stimulus, likely more on the way. You’ve got great comps on earnings going into next year with respect to equities, and you have a pent up demand situation as the economy both in the U.S. and globally comes out of Covid.”

On the coronavirus front, more restrictions are being imposed to fight the spread of the new, more infectious strain. Indonesia imposed a temporary ban on all foreigners from visiting the country, while Taiwan will increase the quarantine period for flight crews to seven days. Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. reached new highs, while Germany is seeking to expand production of shots to help bolster Europe’s vaccination program.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. pending home sales and goods trade balance data are due Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims figures are published Thursday.

Most global stock markets are closed Friday for New Year’s Day.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.9%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen weakened 0.4% to 103.81 per dollar.

The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 6.5317 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.2210.

The British pound decreased 0.9% to $1.3444.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held just above 0.92%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $47.68 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.6% to $1,873.28 an ounce.

