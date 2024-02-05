(Bloomberg) -- Atos SE said it has entered talks with its banks to refinance its debt, and that conditions for a planned €720 million ($777 million) rights issue were “no longer applicable” after “changes in market environment.”

The embattled French IT company added that the standby underwriting commitment provided by BNP Paribas and JPMorgan was also no longer in effect, according to a statement on Monday.

The capital increase had initially been announced in August, as part of a proposed deal to sell Atos’s legacy unit Tech Foundations to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI. The talks with EPEI continue, Atos said, as do those with Airbus SE about a potential sale of its big data and cybersecurity business.

Atos shares fell as much as 16% in early trading in Paris.

Read More: Atos to Offer Liability Management Plan to Tackle Looming Debt

Atos has faced a series of setbacks and governance changes in recent years as it attempts to split up its operations. Last month, the company appointed its fifth chief executive officer in two-and-a-half years, following a disagreement between the board and outgoing leader Yves Bernaert over a turnaround strategy.

Atos said it would keep the market updated on the discussions with its banks, its new refinancing plan, its contemplated disposals, as well as “the possible changes in its capital structure which could result in a dilution of the existing shareholders.”

The company said it has requested a court-appointed mediator, known as a “mandataire ad hoc” to help with the refinancing negotiations.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.