Australia will continue the pause of green zone flights from the North Island of New Zealand until Oct. 31 amid a further spread of locally acquired coronavirus cases outside the Auckland region, according to a statement.

However, given there haven’t been any locally acquired cases on the South Island connected to the outbreak, Australia will recommence green zone travel from 11:59 p.m. Sydney time on Oct. 19. Travelers will need to have a pre-departure PCR test and evidence of full vaccination. The government will continue to monitor the situation in New Zealand.

The decision comes the day after New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, said it will end the requirement for vaccinated travelers to quarantine from Nov. 1. The state on Saturday hit the target of fully vaccinating 80% of the adult population.

