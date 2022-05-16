(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ruling Liberal-National coalition said it will narrow the budget deficit by about A$1 billion ($700 million) via cuts to the bureaucracy as it announced costings for its election policies.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said Tuesday the government planned to increase an efficiency dividend for public service agencies to 2% from 1.5% over the next three years if re-elected on May 21. The measure will cover the costs of all the coalition’s election announcements while leaving the budget better off.

“It’s a responsible approach,” Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne. “It ensures our budget bottom line actually improves over time.”

The opposition Labor party is due to release its policy commitment costings on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s ballot.

Australia’s books will remain deep in the red over the four-year horizon set out in this year’s budget, reflecting the hit to growth and vast fiscal spending deployed to support the economy through the pandemic. The center-right government, which is trailing in opinion polls, maintains Labor will increase taxes to pay for higher spending.

