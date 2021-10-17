(Bloomberg) -- Australia said it’s in talks over a quarantine-free travel bubble with Singapore for fully vaccinated visitors as it secured access to two additional Covid-19 treatments from Roche Holding AG and Pfizer Inc.

Expedited discussions are underway with Singapore over so-called green-lane travel, Health Minister Greg Hunt said Sunday in a televised briefing, adding the proposal is under “rapid development.” Australia is already planning to reintroduce a bubble for visitors from New Zealand’s South Island.

On virus medications, one agreement is with Roche is for 15,000 doses of the antibody-based therapy Ronapreve, with initial supplies available by the end of October, the government said in a statement. The other deal is for 500,000 treatment courses of Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug, which is set to be available next year subject to final clinical trials and approvals.

Australia’s vaccination rates have jumped after lagging other developed nations as officials shift away from a strategy of eliminating the virus to managing it with inoculations and treatments. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has estimated that the market for Covid-19 antiviral pills could be worth as much as $20 billion.

The plans for travel lanes come as more countries lift travel restrictions. The U.S. said Friday it would open up its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8, granting access to millions of people who have been shut out of the country.

Hunt said the proportion of eligible adults who are fully vaccinated will reach 70% over the coming week nationally.

