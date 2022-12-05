(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has tested positive for Covid-19 after a routine PCR test.

“I will be will be isolating and will continue to work from home,” Albanese said in a statement.

There were 100,422 cases of Covid-19 reported across Australia in the week through Nov. 29 or an average of 14,346 cases per day, which was 20% higher than the previous week, according to the latest figures available on the nation’s Department of Health and Aged Care’s website. Almost 90% of the population aged five and older have had at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

