DesRosiers Automotive Consultants (DAC) says vehicle sales were down 4.5 per cent in September compared with last year as supply shortages persist.

The firm estimates 130,421 light vehicles were sold in the month, down from 136,584 last year, hitting the lowest sales level for September since 2009.

DAC says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at 1.48 million to put it in line with the lower rates seen in the past two quarters.

It says sales levels among automakers have varied widely based on supply chain disruptions, including the availability of semiconductors.

DAC says sales for the Detroit Three saw a big rebound in sales in the third quarter, including a 27.6-per-cent gain compared with last year for GM, after the three were hit with severe chip shortages last year, while other companies saw sales drop in the last quarter including a 37-per-cent retreat in total sales for Honda Canada Inc.

Year-to-date, the firm says GM sales are down 3.3 per cent compared with last year, Ford is up 1.5 per cent, Honda is down 31.9 per cent, and Toyota is down 22.7 per cent.