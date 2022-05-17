(Bloomberg) -- It was an “unlikely event” as they say in aviation lingo. A woman gave birth to a girl on a Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando with the swaddling earning an appropriate middle name -- “Sky.”

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo assisted with the delivery after helping the mother to a lavatory, the airline announced on Facebook. The jetliner diverted to Pensacola where paramedics were waiting at the gate, pilot Chris Nye said.

Frontier didn’t disclose the birth date or flight number.

