(Bloomberg) -- BAE Systems Plc acquired a heavy-lift drone manufacturer as the British defense firm looks to beef up its capabilities at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions.

The acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics Ltd will help expand BAE’s product lineup and the company plans to develop Malloy’s existing range of electric and uncrewed quadcopters for military and civilian customers, BAE said on Friday in a statement. Malloy, which has worked with BAE for about three years, will keep its 80-person workforce in Berkshire, south east England.

The companies will explore using Malloy’s drones with munitions after successful testing with BAE’s Sting Ray training torpedo in a NATO exercise last year, according to the statement.

BAE’s takeover of Malloy comes as global security threats push governments to strengthen their defense sectors as wars rage in Ukraine and the Middle East. The acquisition follows BAE’s purchase of Ball Aerospace, In-Space Missions Ltd and Prismatic Ltd over the past five years.

The battery-powered vehicles cost less than traditional helicopters and can lift payloads of up to 300 kilograms for short and medium-range missions. There’s also appeal for such products as it minimizes the risk to human life in dangerous situations.

The military can use Malloy’s drones for extracting a casualty or transporting first aid and water into a battlefield, a BAE spokesperson said. For civilian purposes, the drones can lift up toolboxes, fuel and water to wind turbines and offshore platforms. Humanitarian aid agencies can also utilize the vehicles to send in help during a disaster.

Each of Malloy’s basic heavy-lift drones cost about as much as a mid-range family car and customers can add on features including cameras depending on their requirements, the BAE spokesperson said.

Shares in BAE increased slightly on Friday in London after the announcement, and were close to record highs.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.