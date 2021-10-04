(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s tourist spot Bali will start allowing direct arrivals from China, Japan and South Korea as a receding Covid-19 outbreak lets the country ease restrictions further.

Foreign visitors from New Zealand, Qatar and United Arab Emirates can also enter the country through the island’s Ngurah Rai International Airport from Oct. 14, said Luhut Panjaitan, coordinating minister for investment and maritime affairs who’s overseeing the pandemic response. Only the Jakarta and Manado airports are currently open to international arrivals.

Bali’s reopening has been delayed several times as Southeast Asia’s largest economy struggled to contain its coronavirus outbreak. As the government boosted testing and quickened vaccination, the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths have now eased to the lowest levels in more than a year.

Indonesia has already resumed offshore visa applications and allowed foreigners with more types of permits to enter, while requiring proof of full vaccination. International travelers will need to quarantine for eight days.

