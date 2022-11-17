{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Nov 17, 2022

    Ballard receives order for 25 fuel cell engines from European company

    The Canadian Press

    Teal Linde discusses Ballard Power

    Ballard Power Systems says it has received an order for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines from a European bus manufacturer. 

    The company says the order is from Solaris Bus & Coach, a repeat customer.

    Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

    The fuel cells will be installed in Solaris' Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for Polish public transit operator MPK Poznań.

    They are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023.

    Ballard chief executive David Mucciacciaro says the company is seeing increased demand for hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe and looks forward to continued collaboration with Solaris to meet this growing demand.