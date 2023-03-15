(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks headed for declines after US stocks fell and government bonds and the dollar rallied as fresh turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG roiled markets days after the collapse of three American lenders, casting doubt on whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week.

Equity futures for markets in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong dropped. US futures showed fledgling signs of stability after the S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday. The US benchmark pared earlier losses after Switzerland’s central bank said Credit Suisse would receive a liquidity backstop if needed.

The KBW Bank Index, one of the broadest measures of the US banking system, fell 3.6%, undoing a rally from the prior session. First Republic Bank shares fell more than a fifth after being cut to junk by two credit firms, dragging its decline over the past week to more than 70%. JPMorgan, the largest US bank by value, fell 4.7%.

Australian and New Zealand 10-year yields fell more than 10 basis points Thursday. US Treasury yields fell sharply Wednesday as traders rushed to safety. Benchmark 10-year yields tumbled 23 basis points to the lowest level in a month while the policy-sensitive two-year yield dropped 36 basis points, reflecting a further shift in US interest rates expectations.

Traders were almost evenly split on whether the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates when it meets next week. Market pricing now suggests the Fed will soon pivot and will cut rates by as much as 1% by the end of the year.

Bob Michele, chief investment officer for JPMorgan Asset Management, now expects the Fed to pause rate hikes next week and said a recession is “inevitable”.

Read: Recession Risk Mounts as Credit Suisse Crushes Soft-Landing Hope

Some investors used the dip in rates forecasts to buy rates-sensitive stocks, including tech. The Nasdaq 100 gained 0.4% for its third consecutive advance as Netflix Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. rallied.

An index of the dollar rallied almost 1% as the greenback gained against all of its developed-market peers except the Japanese yen. The Swiss franc sank more than 2% against the greenback while gold reversed an earlier drop.

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said the threat to the broader financial industry and economy was largely contained, in contrast to the 2008 financial crisis.

“Remember, in the great financial crisis, there was a lot of this that was about cross-counterparty credit risk,” she told Bloomberg Television. “This is less about immediate contagion.”

Read: Summers Says Fed, ECB to Judge Disinflationary Impulse Scale

BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink noted that the banking crisis could worsen, worrying aloud about cracks in the financial system that formed during more than a decade of easy money and low interest rates.

“Are the dominoes starting to fall?” Fink, chairman of the world’s largest asset manager, said in a letter on Wednesday. “It’s too early to know how widespread the damage is.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Janet Yellen appears before the Senate Finance Committee, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, industrial production, Conference Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:09 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 2.1%

Hang Seng futures fell 1.9%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.9%

The euro was little changed at $1.0575

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8972 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $24,647.73

Ether rose 0.9% to $1,667.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 23 basis points to 3.45%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 14 basis points to 3.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $68.43 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.