Mexico shouldn’t start a cycle of easing borrowing costs amid threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to slap tariffs on Mexican goods, deputy governor Jonathan Heath said

Market expectations for two Federal Reserve rate cuts by the end of September have overtaken expectations of only one, fed funds futures indicate

Argentina’s inflation probably slowed for a second straight month in May on a combination of stable currency, price controls, and tight monetary policy

The Swiss National Bank warned of worsening global downside risks, but kept policy unchanged. In keeping with its history of surprises, it also unveiled a new policy rate, dumping its Libor-based one

At the European Central Bank, the race to succeed Mario Draghi as president is a proxy battle between Germany and France (again) Whoever gets the job may have a tough time ahead if the region’s slump keeps going in its current direction But the euro’s global usage is increasing again

The People’s Bank of China has offered up a peek behind the central bank’s curtain. Meantime, a surge in pork prices is having less of an effect on inflation than it once would have, helping the central bank keep policy supportive

