(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has tapped Bank of America Corp.’s David King as global head of its technology mergers and acquisitions business.

King will be based in San Francisco and report to Ihsan Essaid, Barclays’ global head of M&A, according to a statement from the bank reviewed by Bloomberg News. In the new role, he’ll work closely with global head of technology investment banking, Kristin Roth DeClark.

King was most recently global co-head of technology, media, and telecom M&A at Bank of America. During a roughly 25-year career in investment banking, King has advised companies including Intel Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. He also spent time growing the tech M&A business at Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG.

“This appointment demonstrates our continued investment in technology investment banking, and our ability to attract the leading talent in the market,” Roth DeClark said in the statement.

Barclays is a top 10 adviser on tech M&A deals this year, Bloomberg-compiled data show, having worked on deals including International Business Machines Corp.’s agreed $6.4 billion acquisition of software company HashiCorp Inc.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.