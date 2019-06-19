Barnes & Noble, Poised to Go Private, Posts Another Sales Drop

(Bloomberg) -- Barnes & Noble Inc., on the verge of going private in a deal with Elliott Management Corp., reported another quarter of declining sales -- underscoring the challenge the New York hedge fund will face in turning the book retailer around.

Sales of $755.4 million in the most recent quarter represent a decrease of 3.9% from the same quarter a year earlier. The company also reported comparable sales, a key measure of retail success, fell 2.3%.

Key Insights

Elliott is putting James Daunt, chief executive officer of its British chain Waterstones, in charge of Barnes & Noble. The results show that Daunt will have his work cut out for him to reverse the chain’s steady sales declines.

Daunt has helped Waterstones improve by giving individual stores more autonomy in tailoring their offerings to local preferences. It’s still not clear what path Elliott will take with Barnes & Noble.

One positive sign was a slight improvement in gross margin, which rose to 29.4%, from 29.1% a year earlier.

Market Reaction

The shares fell less than 1% in early trading on Wednesday. Tuesday’s closing price of $6.68 is above Elliott’s buyout price of $6.50.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonathan Roeder in Chicago at jroeder@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.