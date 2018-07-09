{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    ​Barrick deepens ties with Chinese miner Shandong Gold Group

    The Canadian Press

    Barrick Gold

    Barrick Gold Corporation Chairman John Thornton speaks during company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 28, 2015. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO) says it's deepening its ties with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. and will look at partnering with the Chinese company on potential acquisitions and asset sales.

    The new agreement builds on a deal last year that saw the Canadian gold miner sell a 50 per cent stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina to Shandong.

    The companies had said earlier they would evaluate joint investment in projects currently owned by Barrick or Shandong Gold.

    Under the deal announced Monday, the companies will choose one of Shandong Gold's mines where they will share technical expertise and other information to improve operations.

    Barrick and Shandong Gold will also improve communication between management and technical teams.

    Shandong is also doing an independent evaluation of a potential mining project at Lama in Argentina.