(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc said on Wednesday that it will appeal a €6 million ($6.4 million) fine imposed by Italian antitrust regulators who ruled that the company used deceptive advertising to promote its heated tobacco products.

In its billboards, filmed spots and website ads, BAT failed to disclose that its Glo heated tobacco device involves nicotine consumption and is prohibited for use by minors, the regulator said in the decision.

BAT’s Italy unit was sanctioned €6 million for “misleading advertising of tobacco devices,” the regulator said.

“We are clear that our products are for adults only, and we adhere to the highest standards of conduct to prevent underage use of any nicotine product,” a BAT Italia spokesperson said. “We cooperated with Italian authorities and implemented all suggested changes to our marketing immediately. While we acknowledge the decision, we plan to appeal.”

