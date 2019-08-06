LAVAL, Que. - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) had a smaller net loss in the second quarter and says it now expects 2019 revenue and adjusted earnings will be higher than the previous estimate.

The Quebec-headquartered company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $170 million, reduced from $872 million a year earlier.

Bausch attributed the improvement to better operating results, lower interest expenses and a smaller loss on debt repayments.

The net loss amounted to 49 cents per share, down from $2.49 per share in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings (excluding taxes and other items) improved to $880 million from $868 million a year earlier.

Bausch's second-quarter revenue was $2.15 billion, up one per cent from a year earlier due to its Salix business segment.

